QSM Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 352,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000. Intel makes up approximately 6.0% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.4%

INTC stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

