Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,007 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.60.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

