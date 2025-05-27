Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

Fiserv stock opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

