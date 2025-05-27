Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.85). Approximately 8,614,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,300% from the average daily volume of 615,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($10.01).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZEG
Zegona Communications Price Performance
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.
The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zegona Communications
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can Ross Stores Be the Safety Cushion In Retail Stocks?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 High-Paying Dividend Stocks That Still Have Safe Payouts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.