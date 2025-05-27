Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.85). Approximately 8,614,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,300% from the average daily volume of 615,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($10.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 657.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 2.80.

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

