Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 3.7% increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Down 0.0%

MTRN opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Materion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 54.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Materion during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.