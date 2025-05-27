Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,899,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

