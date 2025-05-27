Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.