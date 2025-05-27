Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 154 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 946,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.07.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $655.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $595.79 and its 200 day moving average is $545.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.