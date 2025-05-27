Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,572.86.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,507.83 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,023.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

