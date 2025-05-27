Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,742,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,065,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.