Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 30.8% increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $681.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60.
