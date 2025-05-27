The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 4.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,238,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,469 shares of company stock worth $20,356,667. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

