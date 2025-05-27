Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8,167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,582,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waters Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.06. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
