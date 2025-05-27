Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $128.97 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 607,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,965,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $10,212,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average is $210.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

