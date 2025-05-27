Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $333,521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after buying an additional 2,296,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after buying an additional 1,722,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after buying an additional 894,562 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

