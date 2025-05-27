IronOak Wealth LLC. Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. VanEck CLO ETF makes up about 3.6% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOI. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOI stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

