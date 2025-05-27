Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,991 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 307.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $171.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $96,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,291 shares in the company, valued at $84,624,795.50. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,773,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.