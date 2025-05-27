Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $237.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average is $192.06.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

