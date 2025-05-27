American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.69 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

