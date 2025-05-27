Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $244.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average is $243.62. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

