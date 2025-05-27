Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

