Copley Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Copley Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $285.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

