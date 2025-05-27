Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (TARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,205,300. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $107,161.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,263.79. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,714,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,876,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,873,000 after buying an additional 685,111 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

