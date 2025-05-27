Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TARS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $107,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,849.05. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.