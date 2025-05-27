Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

Shares of DLTR opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

