BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:BRBR opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

