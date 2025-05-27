Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 425.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OVID. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,789 shares in the last quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

