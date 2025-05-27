Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.5%

BLBD stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.