Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. This represents a 39.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

