Guggenheim Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $115.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

TGT opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

