Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1%

REG opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.