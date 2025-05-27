Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

