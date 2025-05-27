Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 4,297 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.