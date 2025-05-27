Elite Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,988,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

