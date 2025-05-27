Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 766 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ADC opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.45%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

