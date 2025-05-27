The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2%

CI stock opened at $316.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

