TFR Capital LLC. Acquires Shares of 742 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $458.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.26 and a 200-day moving average of $447.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

