Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

