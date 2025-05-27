Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after buying an additional 48,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

