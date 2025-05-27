TFR Capital LLC. Takes $205,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.25.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

