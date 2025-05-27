Elite Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 119,308 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.9% of Elite Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.