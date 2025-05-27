Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

