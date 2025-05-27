Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,671,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after buying an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.