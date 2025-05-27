AG Asset Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AG Asset Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. HP accounts for approximately 0.3% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in HP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 446,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital dropped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.