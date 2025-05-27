Kilter Group LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,995,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 5.9% of Kilter Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

