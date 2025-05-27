TFR Capital LLC. Invests $619,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

