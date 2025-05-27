TFR Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 5,565 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

