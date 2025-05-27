Capital A Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9%

PLD opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

