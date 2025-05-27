Best Nuclear Stocks To Watch Now – May 26th

Oklo, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the total inventory of nuclear warheads and weapons-grade fissile materials that a state holds, encompassing deployed, reserve, and retired warheads awaiting dismantlement. The size and composition of these stocks determine a nation’s overall nuclear capability and serve as key metrics in arms-control and non-proliferation negotiations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.36. 3,569,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,350. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $469.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.75.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.49. 5,370,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,744. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.97.

