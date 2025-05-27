iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

